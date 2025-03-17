Fantasy Soccer
Pedro Gallese headshot

Pedro Gallese Injury: Will represent Peru

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Gallese has been called up by Peru for the matches against Bolivia and Venezuela on March 20 and March 25, respectively.

Gallese has been the regular starter between the posts for Orlando this season, but he hasn't started the year on a good note with two or more goals conceded in each of his four appearances. Gallese will be out for the match against Cincinnati on Saturday, but he should return in time to face New York City FC on March 29.

Pedro Gallese
Orlando City SC
