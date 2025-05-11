Pedro Gallese News: Allows three goals to New England

Gallese recorded three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Gallese saw his streak of five consecutive clean sheets come to an ugly end in Saturday's goal fest. Still, he denied multiple attempts for the fourth time in his last six games, increasing his season total to 38 saves in 11 starts. He'll aim to get back on track in the upcoming duel versus Charlotte, who have scored 19 goals over 12 matches played this season.