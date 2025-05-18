Pedro Gallese News: Assist, clean sheet in win

Gallese made four saves in Orlando SC's 3-0 win over Inter Miami Sunday. He got an assist on Orlando's first goal.

Gallese hit a goal kick long to Luis Muriel, who put away Orlando's first goal. The goalkeeper did his part defensively with four saves to stop an explosive Inter Miami team in its tracks. Gallese will try to do the same next week against Portland Timbers, who have scored 23 goals in 14 MLS matches.