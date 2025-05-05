Pedro Gallese News: Excellent run continues
Gallese registered eight saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire.
Gallese has been among the top goalkeepers in MLS recently, having secured his fifth consecutive clean sheet. He has not conceded a goal in 526 minutes of MLS play, maintaining a perfect record throughout entire month of April. keeper will face off with New England on Saturday, who have scored six goals in their last matches.
