Pedro Gallese headshot

Pedro Gallese News: Excellent run continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Gallese registered eight saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Chicago Fire.

Gallese has been among the top goalkeepers in MLS recently, having secured his fifth consecutive clean sheet. He has not conceded a goal in 526 minutes of MLS play, maintaining a perfect record throughout entire month of April. keeper will face off with New England on Saturday, who have scored six goals in their last matches.

Pedro Gallese
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
