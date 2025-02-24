Fantasy Soccer
Pedro Gallese headshot

Pedro Gallese News: Zero saves in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Gallese made no saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 defeat against Philadelphia Union.

Gallese was unable to lay a glove on a Philadelphia shot Saturday as Orlando City SC fell in a 4-2 defeat. Despite the result, the keeper remains Orlando's undisputed choice between the sticks, having made at least 33 starting appearances in each of Orlando's last three seasons. Gallese will look to bounce-back Saturday when Orlando host Toronto.

Pedro Gallese
Orlando City SC
More Stats & News
