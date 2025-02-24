Pedro Gallese News: Zero saves in defeat

Gallese made no saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-2 defeat against Philadelphia Union.

Gallese was unable to lay a glove on a Philadelphia shot Saturday as Orlando City SC fell in a 4-2 defeat. Despite the result, the keeper remains Orlando's undisputed choice between the sticks, having made at least 33 starting appearances in each of Orlando's last three seasons. Gallese will look to bounce-back Saturday when Orlando host Toronto.