Pedro Neto News: Assists in rout

Neto assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win over Liverpool.

Neto provided an assist Sunday while also creating a pair of chances and causing a plethora of problems for Liverpool throughout the match. The winger was too much to handle for a Liverpool side that was rotated, and he made the most of his chances to get into the box and wreak havoc. It's his ninth Premier League goal contribution of the season.