Pedro Neto News: Everything but goal or assist

Neto generated five shots (two on goal), 17 crosses (nine accurate) and seven corners in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Ipswich Town.

Neto's shots in total and on goal tie his season high. However, the bread and butter of Neto's latest log comes from his flank effort. He almost doubled his previous highs in crosses and corners. Far more impressively, Neto tripled his previous high in accurate crosses, almost reaching double digits for the category. What lacked was end product, a common theme for him, considering he logged zero goals and assists during March.