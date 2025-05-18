Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pedro headshot

Pedro News: Brace leads to draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Pedro scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Inter Milan.

Pedro saw a great match Sunday as he would match Inter's efforts to see through a draw, earning a goal in the 72nd and 90th minute to earn a brace. This comes despite only appearing as a substitute, seeing 37 minutes of play. He now has two braces in his past four appearances, bringing him to 10 goals in 29 appearances this season.

Pedro
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now