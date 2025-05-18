Pedro News: Brace leads to draw

Pedro scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Inter Milan.

Pedro saw a great match Sunday as he would match Inter's efforts to see through a draw, earning a goal in the 72nd and 90th minute to earn a brace. This comes despite only appearing as a substitute, seeing 37 minutes of play. He now has two braces in his past four appearances, bringing him to 10 goals in 29 appearances this season.