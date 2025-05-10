Pedro News: Leads teams in crosses against Juventus

Pedro drew one foul and had two shots (one on goal), 10 crosses (four accurate) and two corners in 37 minutes in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.

Pedro put up numbers as Lazio laid siege in the final portion of the game, paced his side in deliveries, setting a new season high and was involved in the goal, as the action started with one of his feeds from the flank. He could start versus Inter given Mattia Zaccagni's suspension. He has posted multiple crosses in five of his last six showings (one start), amassing 22 (five accurate) and adding 11 shots (seven on target), eight key passes and seven corners, with two goals.