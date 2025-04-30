Pedro News: Nets two in draw

Pedro scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 2-2 draw against Parma.

Pedro entered as a sub in the 57th minute of play and came up as the hero by scoring his squad's only two goals of the match. This marked the second time in 26 appearances on the season that he scored more than once in a match, and he is up to eight goals on the campaign. His two chances created also tied his season high for a fourth time.