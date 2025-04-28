Pedro Pedraza Injury: Subs off at Monterrey

Pedraza was forced to abandon Sunday's 2-1 win over Monterrey due to an undisclosed problem.

Pedraza recorded four tackles over 85 minutes in his usual position as part of a two-man holding midfield alongside Elias Montiel. The 24-year-old left with some discomfort that could put his participation in the first quarterfinals leg against America in doubt. He was replaced by Santiago Homenchenko, who may move to a starting role if Pedraza fails to regain fitness in upcoming days.