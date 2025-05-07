Fantasy Soccer
Pedro Pedraza headshot

Pedro Pedraza News: Starts versus America

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Pedraza (undisclosed) is in the starting XI for Wednesday's clash against America.

Pedraza avoided a serious issue after being forced off during his side's last match. Thus, he'll retain his spot in a two-man holding midfield alongside Elias Montiel, with Santiago Homenchenko taking a bench role again. The 25-year-old racked up 16 tackles and 16 clearances over his most recent five starts.

Pedro Pedraza
Pachuca
