Pedro Pereira News: Will miss Empoli match
Pereira generated three tackles (one won), one block and eight clearances and received his tenth yellow card in Sunday's 2-1 win over Udinese.
Pereira had a bounce-back performance after struggling in the previous game, setting a new season high in clearances, but he'll miss the next contest due to yellow-card accumulation. If there are no returns from injury, Tomas Palacios or Stefan Lekovic will fill in for him in the back against Empoli.
