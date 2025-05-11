Fantasy Soccer
Pedro Pereira headshot

Pedro Pereira News: Will miss Empoli match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Pereira generated three tackles (one won), one block and eight clearances and received his tenth yellow card in Sunday's 2-1 win over Udinese.

Pereira had a bounce-back performance after struggling in the previous game, setting a new season high in clearances, but he'll miss the next contest due to yellow-card accumulation. If there are no returns from injury, Tomas Palacios or Stefan Lekovic will fill in for him in the back against Empoli.

Pedro Pereira
Monza
