Pedro Pereira News: Will miss Empoli match

Pereira generated three tackles (one won), one block and eight clearances and received his tenth yellow card in Sunday's 2-1 win over Udinese.

Pereira had a bounce-back performance after struggling in the previous game, setting a new season high in clearances, but he'll miss the next contest due to yellow-card accumulation. If there are no returns from injury, Tomas Palacios or Stefan Lekovic will fill in for him in the back against Empoli.