Pedro Pereira News: Will return against Milan

Pereira served a one-match ban in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Empoli.

Pereira will likely get the nod over either Tomas Palacios or Arvid Brorsson against Milan on Saturday. He has logged two interceptions, 19 clearances and three blocks in his last five outings, with no clean sheets. He has recorded two or more tackles during in all games during such a stretch, totaling 15 (eight won).