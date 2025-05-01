Pedro Porro News: Assists Thursday

Porro assisted once to go with seven crosses (four accurate) and five corners in Thursday's 3-1 victory versus Glimt.

Porro unleashed a perfect long ball in the 34th minute of Thursday's match that was collected and slotted home by James Maddison to give Spurs the 2-0 lead. It was one of three chances he created in the match and he also recorded four accurate crosses and five corners in the win. He played well on the defensive end too as he intercepted two passes and made four clearances in his full 90 minutes of action. There is a good chance he will sit out Sunday's match at West Ham -- as he did this past Sunday at Liverpool -- in order to rest for the second leg at Glimt next Thursday.