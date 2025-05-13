Pedro Porro News: Creates two chances Sunday

Porro generated two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Just a few days after scoring a goal in the Europa League semifinal, Porro came back down to earth with a solid performance. He created two chances and recorded two accurate crosses on the attack, but he struggled on the defensive end. He was subbed off early in the 58th minute for Son Heung-Min. With the Europa League Final scheduled for next Wednesday, it would be a surprise if Porro played the full match Friday at Aston Villa.