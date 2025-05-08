Pedro Porro News: Scores in win over Glimt

Porro scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), nine crosses (three accurate) and seven corners in Thursday's 2-0 victory over Glimt.

Porro sent in what appeared to be a cross in the 69th minute Thursday, but it tailed into the top right corner of the goal and secured Spurs' place in the Europa League Final. He has been excellent across his last four Europa League matches, totaling three goal contributions and recording at least two chances created, seven crosses, three accurate crosses and five corners in each match. With James Maddison (knee) likely out for the season, Porro is being relied upon more on the attack. That is sure to continue in the final versus Manchester United on May 21.