Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pedro Vite headshot

Pedro Vite News: Nets brace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Vite scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Minnesota United.

Vite found the back of the net twice during Sunday's win as Vancouver continued to roll at the top of the Western conference. Vite has been a big part of that, getting his feet under him early and helping build a revitalized Whitecaps attack. The midfielder should continue to play a large role in all competitions.

Pedro Vite
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now