Pedro Vite News: Nets brace

Vite scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Minnesota United.

Vite found the back of the net twice during Sunday's win as Vancouver continued to roll at the top of the Western conference. Vite has been a big part of that, getting his feet under him early and helping build a revitalized Whitecaps attack. The midfielder should continue to play a large role in all competitions.