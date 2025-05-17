Peglow News: Starts versus Nashville
Peglow (thigh) is in the starting lineup in Saturday's game against Nashville.
Peglow missed the last four league contests due to the injury but returned to strengthen his side's attack in this match. He has been chosen over Hosei Kijima on the left wing, which has been his most frequent spot this year. The Brazilian scored twice the last time he played and also delivered two assists in seven matches, while taking several corner kicks during the campaign.
