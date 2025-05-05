Pep Biel Injury: Could return vs. Nashville

Biel (hamstring) could return to action against Nashville SC on Saturday, Carroll R. Walton of The Charlotte Ledger reports.

Manager Dean Smith said he won't risk the Spaniard in the midweek US Open Cup clash. The playmaker is working toward being available for the weekend, though, after sitting out the 4-2 loss to Columbus this past Saturday. He's been a regular starter when fit, though, tallying three goals and six assists in 10 starts.