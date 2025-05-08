Pep Biel Injury: Viewed training

Biel (hamstring) was back in training Thursday ahead of Saturday's match against Nashville, according to Carroll Walton of the Charlotte Ledger.

Biel looks to be in a decent spot heading into Saturday's contest, as he has been able to train with the rest of his team. This will likely leave him fit to make his return against Nashville, just needing to pass some testing before the match. He is a regualr starter when fit and will look to see that spot immediately.