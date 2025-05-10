Fantasy Soccer
Pep Biel News: Back in starting XI

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Biel (hamstring) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's meeting with Nashville.

Biel will be available for significant minutes after missing only one game with a minor issue. The midfielder has had a productive campaign so far, leading his side in direct contributions with three goals and six assists over 10 matches played and standing out as their main set-piece taker. He should be favored over Djibril Diani in future fixtures.

