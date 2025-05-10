Pep Biel News: Back in starting XI
Biel (hamstring) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's meeting with Nashville.
Biel will be available for significant minutes after missing only one game with a minor issue. The midfielder has had a productive campaign so far, leading his side in direct contributions with three goals and six assists over 10 matches played and standing out as their main set-piece taker. He should be favored over Djibril Diani in future fixtures.
