Pep Biel News: Hot streak continues

Biel assisted once to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-0 win versus San Diego FC.

Biel recorded an assist for a goal and an assist in the last two matches. His form of late has been upstanding, scoring two goals with five assists in the last six games, creating 16 chances with 18 crosses (four won) and 11 shots (seven on target) in that span, putting him among the top midfielders in MLS.