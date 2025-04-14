Fantasy Soccer
Pep Biel headshot

Pep Biel News: Racking up goal contributions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Pep Biel scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-0 win versus CF Montreal.

Pep Biel's first half goal proved decisive in Charlotte's 1-0 victory over Montreal. The midfielder has started the 2025 campaign in scorching form, having scored three goals and assisted five times over his first eight appearances (eight starts). In addition to his goal Saturday, Biel tracked back to contribute one interception and two clearances to the team's clean sheets effort over his 86 minutes of play.

Pep Biel
Charlotte FC
More Stats & News
