Reina had two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 win over Cagliari.

Reina made his first start since Dec. 30 and conceded one goal in Saturday's win. He also made two saves in relief of Jean Butez. It's unclear if he will start again Sunday, but if he does he will face an easy matchup at Hellas Verona, a side which has scored 31 goals through 36 matches this season.