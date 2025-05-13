Pepelu Injury: Training normally Monday
Pepelu (groin) has been spotted training normally on Monday, according to Super Deporte.
Pepelu left Saturday's game in the 79th minute after feeling some discomfort in his groin area, but the issue turned out to be minor since he was training normally with the team on Monday. He should start Wednesday against Alaves alongside Enzo Barrenechea, as Javi Guerra is suspended for that game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now