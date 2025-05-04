Fantasy Soccer
Pepelu headshot

Pepelu News: Four crosses in away victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2025

Pepelu registered four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Las Palmas.

Pepelu made his first start in nine matches and completed his first 90 minutes in the last 10 games. In the match, he attempted four crosses, one of which was accurate and created one chance. Despite his lack of starts in recent games, he is still the top set-piece taker for Valencia with 82.

Pepelu
Valencia
