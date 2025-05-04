Pepelu News: Four crosses in away victory
Pepelu registered four crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Las Palmas.
Pepelu made his first start in nine matches and completed his first 90 minutes in the last 10 games. In the match, he attempted four crosses, one of which was accurate and created one chance. Despite his lack of starts in recent games, he is still the top set-piece taker for Valencia with 82.
