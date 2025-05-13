Pere Milla News: Scores off bench in loss

Milla scored a goal off his lone shot after coming off the bench during Sunday's 3-2 loss against Leganes.

Milla was brought as part of a double substitution in the 72nd minute with his team already losing by three and, if the attacker couldn't help them to avoid the loss, at least he found the back of the net deep into stoppage time to set the final score at 3-2. A reserve during the entire season, Milla is trying to find some rhythm during this final stretch, with two goals over his last six appearances.