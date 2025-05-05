Pervis Estupinan News: Sends three crosses

Estupinan recorded one shot (zero on goal) and three crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Newcastle United.

Estupinan sent a minimum of three crosses for a third straight game but has not recorded an accurate cross in that span. This also marked his second consecutive outing with a shot, but he has gone without a shot on target in five of the last six matches. On the bright side, this was his sixth consecutive league appearance with over 30 completed passes.