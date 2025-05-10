Fantasy Soccer
Petar Musa News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Musa (ankle) is on the bench Saturday versus Real Salt Lake.

Musa was an essential member of the front line before suffering an injury that left him out of three games, so he should eventually return to contention for a starting spot, threatening both Logan Farrington's and Bernard Kamungo's time on the field. Over his eight matches played in 2025, Musa scored three goals and added three assists.

