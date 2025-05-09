Fantasy Soccer
Peter Gulacsi Injury: Back available against Bremen

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2025

Gulacsi (concussion) trained the whole week and received medical clearance. He is an option for Saturday's clash against Bremen, according to the club.

Gulacsi missed the last two games due to concussion protocols but has been training well all week and has received medical clearance, making him available for Saturday's game. He should return directly to the starting XI since he has been the number one keeper this season.

Peter Gulacsi
RB Leipzig
