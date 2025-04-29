Peter Gulacsi Injury: Trains individually
Gulacsi (concussion) is training individually Tuesday, according to his club.
Gulacsi is seeing some improvements this week after missing the club's last match with a concussion. The goalie could get out on the grass and train, although it was only individually. This is still good news, as it appears he has passed through protocol and should likely be an option for Saturday's match against Bayern Munich.
