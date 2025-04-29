Fantasy Soccer
Peter Gulacsi headshot

Peter Gulacsi Injury: Trains individually

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Gulacsi (concussion) is training individually Tuesday, according to his club.

Gulacsi is seeing some improvements this week after missing the club's last match with a concussion. The goalie could get out on the grass and train, although it was only individually. This is still good news, as it appears he has passed through protocol and should likely be an option for Saturday's match against Bayern Munich.

Peter Gulacsi
RB Leipzig
