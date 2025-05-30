Phil Foden News: Takes major step back this season

Foden started in 20 of his 28 appearances while recording seven goals on 54 shots and two assists on 43 chances created to go along with 80 crosses.

Foden brought his struggles from Euro 2024 into the league season as he struggled to reach anywhere near the form he saw during the 2023/24 campaign. The attacker would miss the first few games through injury and would take a bit of time before he picked up his regular starting role, but even once he was in his regular role, he still only saw nine goal contributions compared to the 27 from last season. That said, he even struggled to get anything going outside of his goal contributions, not being as explosive and elusive as years past. He will hope to find his legs again next season as manager Pep Guardiola doesn't appear to be ready to give up on him, as he is still a top player who holds a Premier League Player of the Season award.