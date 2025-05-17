Philip Quinton News: Substitute option Saturday

Quinton (hamstring) is on the bench for Saturday's visit to Colorado Rapids.

Quinton should be able to play a few minutes in his return from a two-match absence, in which case he'll most likely be used in a defensive spot in either Sam Junqua's or Noel Caliskan's place. Despite being in and out of the lineup, the former Columbus Crew man has contributed 39 clearances and eight blocks in seven games played and could be a good source of that type of production if given enough time on the field.