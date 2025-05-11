Philip Zinckernagel News: Whups in seven crosses
Zinckernagel recorded three shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Atlanta United.
Zinckernagel would see a decent outing Saturday but couldn't see a goal contribution, notching three shots and seven crosses in the win. That said, he has now gone two games since his last goal contribution, remaining at five in 11 appearances this season.
