Philipp Kohn News: Comes up big in crucial match

Kohn recorded four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Lyon.

Kohn saved one of his best performances of the season for one of Monaco's most important games. In Saturday's victory over Lyon, the 27 year old kept his eighth clean sheet in 18 Ligue 1 starts, made four saves, two diving saves, and one from inside his own box. The victory ensures that Monaco will finish the season in third place, guaranteeing Champions League football for the club. Kohn will look to finish his season strong against Lens on Saturday.