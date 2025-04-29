Philipp Sander Injury: Goes 90 on training ground

Sander (infection) was able to complete a full training session Tuesday, according to Hannah Gobrecht of Rheinische Post.

Sander is seeing a huge update this week, as the midfielder was able to begin training with his team for a full session. This does imply his infection is likely over, and a return could be soon. That said, he will hope he feels that same throughout the week, looking likely to be fit for Saturday's match against Hoffenheim.