Philipp Sander News: Returns to bench
Sander (infection) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Hoffenheim.
Sander has returned from his infection after a decent spell out, after seeing a full training session this week. This is great news, as he did start in the four games before his injury. However, with only three games remaining in the season, he could be restricted to the bench for the rest of the campaign/
