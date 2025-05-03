Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Philipp Sander headshot

Philipp Sander News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Sander (infection) is on the bench for Saturday's match against Hoffenheim.

Sander has returned from his infection after a decent spell out, after seeing a full training session this week. This is great news, as he did start in the four games before his injury. However, with only three games remaining in the season, he could be restricted to the bench for the rest of the campaign/

Philipp Sander
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now