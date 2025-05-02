Fantasy Soccer
Philipp Treu headshot

Philipp Treu Injury: Available against Stuttgart

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Treu (ankle) is available for Saturday's clash against Stuttgart after training with load management earlier in the week and fully on Thursday, coach Alexander Blessin said in the press conference. "We've varied the load management for Philipp this week, he trained normally today."

Treu trained with load management this week after picking up an ankle injury. It appeared to be a minor issue since he was back in full training on Thursday and is available for Saturday's game. The defender should return to the starting lineup as he has for most of the season.

