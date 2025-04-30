Philipp Treu Injury: Picks up ankle injury

Treu suffered an ankle injury in the club's last outing and only trained individually Wednesday, according to St. Pauli 24.

Treu was on the outside of the club's training Wednesday, as he was unable to train fully due to an ankle injury. He suffered the injury in the club's last outing despite playing the full 90. That said, this does leave him questionable for their next contest when facing Stuttgart on Saturday. He is a regular starter, so this will be something to monitor, with Lars Ritzka as a possible replacement if he misses out.