Philipp Treu News: Three crosses in loss

Treu recorded three crosses Saturday, his 10th match this season with three or more. He also took one off-target shot, extending his streak to three matches without a shot on target. On the defensive end he intercepted two passes and made three clearances before he was subbed off in the 83rd minute for Abdoulie Ceesay.