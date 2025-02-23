Philipp Treu News: Three crosses in loss
Treu registered one shot (zero on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Mainz. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 24th minute.
Treu recorded three crosses Saturday, his 10th match this season with three or more. He also took one off-target shot, extending his streak to three matches without a shot on target. On the defensive end he intercepted two passes and made three clearances before he was subbed off in the 83rd minute for Abdoulie Ceesay.
