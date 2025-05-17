Phillip Tietz News: Scores opening goal

Tietz scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Union Berlin.

Tietz opened up the scoring Saturday before the eventual loss, finding the back of the net in the 41st minute. This marks his seventh goal of the season and his first in seven games. He ends the season with seven goals on 52 shots and two assists on 22 chances created in 34 appearances (19 starts) this season.