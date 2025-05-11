Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg News: Assists opening goal

Hojbjerg assisted once to go with zero corners and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Le Havre.

Hojbjerg provided the assist for Amine Gouiri's opening goal in the 56th minute, showcasing his vision and passing ability with a wonderful through ball. He played a key role in controlling the midfield and facilitating transitions from defense to attack with three chances created and two tackles, both of which he won. Hojbjerg's performance contributed significantly to Marseille's overall dominance in the match. The Danish midfielder will aim to contribute one last time this season against Rennes in the Velodrome on Saturday for the season finale.