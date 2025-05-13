Pierre Kalulu News: Out for two matches

Kalulu has been banned for two games for smacking an opponent on the nape with a slap, Serie A announced.

Kalulu will see his season end early because of violent conduct, finishing 37 appearances (32 starts), during which he recorded 47 tackles, 24 interceptions and 79 clearances and contributed to 11 clean sheets. He's on loan from Milan but is highly likely to be bought out by Juventus. Alberto Costa or Manuel Locatelli will replace him in the back against Udinese, while Nicolo Savona (suspension) will return against Venezia. Lloyd Kelly (thigh) could also be available for the season finale.