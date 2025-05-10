Pierre Kalulu News: Sees red in Lazio tilt

Kalulu had one cross (one accurate), one chance and one tackle (one won) in 60 minutes before getting expelled in Saturday's game versus Lazio.

Kalulu turned in a good shift on both ends but received his marching orders for hitting an opponent with a sort of slap and risk being handed a multi-game suspension. Federico Gatti could be fit enough to replace him next week after returning to the bench in this one, but Alberto Savona will also be suspended.