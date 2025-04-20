Pierre Lees-Melou News: Scores goal

Lees-Melou scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 3-1 defeat to Lens.

Contrary to most of Brest's players, Lees-Melou has been having a solid April, which includes two G/A across three appearances. Two G/A is the same number for the category he logged between August and March, indicating that April has been his best month of the 2024-25 Ligue 1.