Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pierre Lees-Melou headshot

Pierre Lees-Melou News: Will miss clash against Lille

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2025

Lees-Melou is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Lees-Melou will miss the clash against Lille on May. 10, after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter for Brest and leader in the midfield and his absence will need to be covered. Edimilson Fernandes is expected to replace him in the midfield for that game. Lees-Melou will be back for the season finale against Nice on May. 17.

Pierre Lees-Melou
Brest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now