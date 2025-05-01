Pierre Lees-Melou News: Will miss clash against Lille

Lees-Melou is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Lees-Melou will miss the clash against Lille on May. 10, after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The midfielder has been an undisputed starter for Brest and leader in the midfield and his absence will need to be covered. Edimilson Fernandes is expected to replace him in the midfield for that game. Lees-Melou will be back for the season finale against Nice on May. 17.