Pietro Comuzzo Injury: Exits Bologna game in the first half

Comuzzo had one tackle (one won), one clearance and one interception before subbing off at the 39th minute in Sunday's clash with Bologna due to an injury, Sky Italy reported.

Comuzzo was on point in the back in the early going but bowed out after getting tangled up with an opponent, although it was unclear whether he suffered a muscular or a traumatic injury. Marin Pongracic substituted for him.