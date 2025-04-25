Piotr Zielinski Injury: On track to return versus Roma

Zielinski (calf) reprised working with the rest of the group Friday and is set to be available Sunday against Roma, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Zielinski has been missing since early March due to a severe calf strain. He was generally the top deputy in the midfield before going down, starting just once in his past six displays, although generally getting decent minutes off the bench. He has assisted once and posted five shots (two on target), five chances created, four crosses (three accurate) and four corners during such a stretch.