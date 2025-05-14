Fantasy Soccer
Pol Lozano Injury: Late call to face Barcelona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Lozano (undisclosed) is a late call for Thursday's match against Barcelona, according to Santi Olivan of Marca. "We have training today. If it's okay, he will be summoned."

Lozano is looking to be an option for Thursday's contest, with the midfielder having been training this week. However, he will still have to train one more time Wednesday, likely facing a test after to determine if he is completely fit. He did start in six of his seven appearances before the injury and will hope to see the start immediately if he is fit enough.

